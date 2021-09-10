Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 76.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $36.69 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69.

