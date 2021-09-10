Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October during the first quarter valued at about $745,000.

NYSEARCA DSOC opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $31.07.

