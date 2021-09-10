Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 174,575 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $73.04.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

