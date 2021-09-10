Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Aegon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 838,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aegon by 505,672.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 153,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.86. 77,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,102. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

