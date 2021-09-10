AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $882,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

