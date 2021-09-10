Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $250.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

