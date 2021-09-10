Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.50.

AFRM opened at $92.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

