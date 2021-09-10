Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $82.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $17.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.93. The company had a trading volume of 290,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $3,440,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $210,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

