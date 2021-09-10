Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $20.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.47. 657,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

