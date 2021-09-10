Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $85.00 at DA Davidson

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.67% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

