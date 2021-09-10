AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,106 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $39,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $17,578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,753. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.