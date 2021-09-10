Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.280-$4.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.29 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

NYSE A traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $179.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average is $141.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,612 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,576.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.