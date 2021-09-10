Aion Market Cap Hits $91.26 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $91.26 million and $11.93 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,691.10 or 0.99466729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00058395 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.19 or 0.00862479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.70 or 0.00430386 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00328902 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00077327 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005323 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,622,537 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

