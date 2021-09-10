Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Buys $12,765.92 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $12,765.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air T alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,464 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,730.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 80 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $2,738.40.

On Monday, August 30th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.90 per share, with a total value of $3,390.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 500 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $17,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 288 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $10,019.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $3,337.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,372.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.13 per share, with a total value of $9,939.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 800 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $26,864.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. Air T, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air T during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air T by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.