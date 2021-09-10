Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.92 million.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 1,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.18. Airgain has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

