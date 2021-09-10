AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. Sells 304,000 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,000 shares during the quarter. Atea Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 21.6% of AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVIR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. 6,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,255. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

