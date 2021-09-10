Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce sales of $2.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 220.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.84 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $84.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $158,467 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $10.15 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $520.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.39.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.