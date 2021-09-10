Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce sales of $2.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 220.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.84 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $84.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $158,467 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $10.15 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $520.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.39.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

