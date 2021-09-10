Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 17,000 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after buying an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,801,000 after buying an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.48. 3,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.27. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.