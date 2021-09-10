Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 41,900 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $80.74. 9,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

