Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $60.18. 30,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,526. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,366 shares of company stock worth $3,005,920 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

