Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $856.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 676.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.6% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $856,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $412.79. The stock had a trading volume of 132,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,635. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.03 and a 200 day moving average of $386.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

