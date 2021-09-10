Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.30. 55,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

