Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,816,336 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.40% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $21,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000.

GDXJ stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $41.73. 100,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $62.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

