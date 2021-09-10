Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.39

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 6166984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $706,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

