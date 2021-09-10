Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Sells $1,396,755.43 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,396,755.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $354,266.02.

On Thursday, August 19th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37.

On Wednesday, July 14th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00.

On Monday, July 12th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $2,340,699.94.

Shares of ALKT opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,908,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $6,336,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $7,164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $3,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.