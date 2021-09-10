Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 240 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 163,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

