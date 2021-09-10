Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $9.93 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,000. PPG Industries makes up 4.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 147.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 436,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,093,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

