Allegheny Financial Group LTD Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $210,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

