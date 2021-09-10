Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,413,000 after acquiring an additional 236,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.35. 5,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.40. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

