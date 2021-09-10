Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.91. 25,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,878. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.