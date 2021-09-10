Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.45. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of ($4.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $20.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock traded down $6.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.72. 213,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,297. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $112.71 and a one year high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.35.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

