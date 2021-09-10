ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,557,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after acquiring an additional 364,987 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 6,025.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 300,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 295,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 545,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,146,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ALLETE by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 229,490 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALE stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

