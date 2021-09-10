Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

