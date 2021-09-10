Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

CBAY stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $269.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

