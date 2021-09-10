Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 10,800 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 53,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 54.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $497,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

