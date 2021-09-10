Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 18,100 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

