Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,100 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Arrow Financial worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 25.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth about $657,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AROW opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $554.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

