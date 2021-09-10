Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,600 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.97. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.55%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

