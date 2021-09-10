Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 66,785 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,785 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 651,351 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 568,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 111,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 57.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,271,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 464,127 shares during the period.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $31.95 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.