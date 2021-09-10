Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Altimmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 24.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALT. Guggenheim cut their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $16.40 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $651.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

