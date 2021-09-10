Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALIZY. Commerzbank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

ALIZY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 703,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,008. Allianz has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

