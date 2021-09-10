Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have commented on ALIZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

