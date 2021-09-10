Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,909.42. 16,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,975. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,744.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,445.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

