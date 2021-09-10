Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.79. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 410,103 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$918.05 million and a P/E ratio of 192.50.

In other Alphamin Resources news, Director Brendon Howard Jones bought 84,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,957.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 634,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,010.88.

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

