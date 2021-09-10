ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $52.23 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66.

