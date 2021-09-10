Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALSMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

