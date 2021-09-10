Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 58,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,566,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 128,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

