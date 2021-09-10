Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $16.90. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Altimmune shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 1,706 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 189.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 88,448 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $651.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

