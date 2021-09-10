Aluminum Co. of China Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,781 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,681% compared to the typical volume of 100 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at $276,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ACH opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 203.73 and a beta of 1.98. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

