ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.70. 153,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 4.87.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,560,485.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,487 shares of company stock worth $8,429,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.